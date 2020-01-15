Tratin Price Reaches $0.0002 on Exchanges (TRAT)

Tratin (CURRENCY:TRAT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 15th. During the last seven days, Tratin has traded 28.6% higher against the dollar. Tratin has a market capitalization of $27.07 million and $29.00 worth of Tratin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tratin token can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including EtherFlyer and Bitibu.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00037339 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000517 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $529.36 or 0.06044692 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00026424 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00036464 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002732 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.21 or 0.00127963 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001513 BTC.

About Tratin

Tratin (CRYPTO:TRAT) is a token. Its genesis date was September 22nd, 2018. Tratin’s total supply is 144,287,391,827 tokens and its circulating supply is 112,002,966,735 tokens. Tratin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Tratin’s official website is tratin.io.

Tratin Token Trading

Tratin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitibu and EtherFlyer. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tratin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tratin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tratin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

