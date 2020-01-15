Travala.com (AVA) Achieves Market Cap of $3.48 Million

Travala.com (CURRENCY:AVA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 15th. During the last seven days, Travala.com has traded down 6.7% against the dollar. One Travala.com token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0924 or 0.00001053 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Travala.com has a total market capitalization of $3.48 million and $198,620.00 worth of Travala.com was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002695 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 66.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $372.40 or 0.04249436 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011411 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.60 or 0.00200806 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0545 or 0.00000622 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00028132 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $11.60 or 0.00132382 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Travala.com Token Profile

Travala.com launched on August 4th, 2017. Travala.com’s total supply is 61,571,086 tokens and its circulating supply is 37,727,292 tokens. Travala.com’s official message board is medium.com/@travala. The Reddit community for Travala.com is /r/Travala and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Travala.com is www.travala.com. Travala.com’s official Twitter account is @Avalonplatform.

Buying and Selling Travala.com

Travala.com can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Switcheo Network. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Travala.com directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Travala.com should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Travala.com using one of the exchanges listed above.

