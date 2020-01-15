Travala.com (AVA) Reaches Market Cap of $3.60 Million

Travala.com (CURRENCY:AVA) traded up 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 15th. One Travala.com token can currently be purchased for about $0.0955 or 0.00001102 BTC on popular exchanges. Travala.com has a market cap of $3.60 million and approximately $80,426.00 worth of Travala.com was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Travala.com has traded up 5.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002610 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 18.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $289.87 or 0.03343952 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011580 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.67 or 0.00192311 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0522 or 0.00000603 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00026945 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.93 or 0.00126121 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Travala.com Profile

Travala.com’s genesis date was August 4th, 2017. Travala.com’s total supply is 61,571,086 tokens and its circulating supply is 37,727,292 tokens. The Reddit community for Travala.com is /r/Travala and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Travala.com’s official website is www.travala.com. Travala.com’s official message board is medium.com/@travala. Travala.com’s official Twitter account is @Avalonplatform.

Buying and Selling Travala.com

Travala.com can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Switcheo Network. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Travala.com directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Travala.com should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Travala.com using one of the exchanges listed above.

