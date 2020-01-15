Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) Shares Sold by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd cut its position in shares of Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 26,825 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,362 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $3,674,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TRV. Arjuna Capital raised its holdings in Travelers Companies by 2.4% during the second quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 10,664 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,594,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Travelers Companies by 3.0% during the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 425,373 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $63,602,000 after purchasing an additional 12,357 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in Travelers Companies by 1.7% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 8,761 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in Travelers Companies during the second quarter worth $164,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in Travelers Companies by 9.8% during the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 141,207 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $21,114,000 after buying an additional 12,582 shares in the last quarter. 80.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays dropped their price target on Travelers Companies from $177.00 to $174.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Deutsche Bank raised Travelers Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. MKM Partners raised Travelers Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Argus dropped their price target on Travelers Companies to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Travelers Companies from $136.00 to $125.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.57.

Shares of NYSE:TRV opened at $136.65 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $34.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Travelers Companies Inc has a 52 week low of $120.53 and a 52 week high of $155.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $142.26.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The insurance provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by ($0.92). The business had revenue of $7.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.17 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 9.13%. Travelers Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.54 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Travelers Companies Inc will post 9.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th were given a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 9th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.69%.

In other news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 2,185 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.20, for a total value of $297,597.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 241,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,950,866. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

