Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) Short Interest Update

Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,080,000 shares, a drop of 6.8% from the December 15th total of 4,380,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,300,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TRV. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Travelers Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $144.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Travelers Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $136.00 to $125.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Bank of America cut shares of Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $156.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Travelers Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $137.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Travelers Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $147.57.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

TRV stock traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $137.02. The stock had a trading volume of 7,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,225,504. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Travelers Companies has a 52 week low of $120.53 and a 52 week high of $155.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $142.26.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The insurance provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.35 by ($0.92). Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 9.13%. The firm had revenue of $7.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.54 earnings per share. Travelers Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Travelers Companies will post 9.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th were issued a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 9th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.69%.

In other news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 2,185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.20, for a total transaction of $297,597.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 241,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,950,866. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Travelers Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Travelers Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Cutler Group LP grew its holdings in Travelers Companies by 177.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 277 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Travelers Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. 80.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Recommended Story: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.