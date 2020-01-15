TreeHouse Foods’ (THS) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at SunTrust Banks

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at SunTrust Banks in a report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a $65.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks’ target price indicates a potential upside of 39.37% from the stock’s current price.

THS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. William Blair raised shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Barclays reissued a “hold” rating on shares of TreeHouse Foods in a research report on Sunday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.07.

Get TreeHouse Foods alerts:

Shares of THS opened at $46.64 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $48.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.57. The company has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.49. TreeHouse Foods has a fifty-two week low of $44.60 and a fifty-two week high of $67.88.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. TreeHouse Foods had a positive return on equity of 5.80% and a negative net margin of 7.65%. TreeHouse Foods’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that TreeHouse Foods will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

In other TreeHouse Foods news, CAO Thomas Emmet Oneill III sold 6,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.11, for a total transaction of $314,304.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 109,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,356,722.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 12,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 2,090 shares during the last quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of TreeHouse Foods in the fourth quarter worth $355,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 25.7% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 333,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,507,000 after purchasing an additional 68,282 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 5.3% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 360,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,971,000 after purchasing an additional 18,160 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 0.4% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 88,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,914,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period.

TreeHouse Foods Company Profile

TreeHouse Foods, Inc operates as a food and beverage manufacturer in the United States, Canada, and Italy. The company operates through Baked Goods, Beverages, Condiments, Meals, and Snacks segments. The Baked Goods segment offers candies, cookies, crackers, in-store bakery products, pita chips, pretzels, refrigerated dough, retail griddle waffles, pancakes, and French toasts.

Featured Article: Market Indexes

Receive News & Ratings for TreeHouse Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TreeHouse Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.