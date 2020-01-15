TrezarCoin (TZC) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $277.00

TrezarCoin (CURRENCY:TZC) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 15th. One TrezarCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0020 or 0.00000023 BTC on exchanges including CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. TrezarCoin has a market cap of $382,089.00 and approximately $277.00 worth of TrezarCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, TrezarCoin has traded down 25.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get TrezarCoin alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded up 52.1% against the dollar and now trades at $128.37 or 0.01455658 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00052320 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00035455 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.60 or 0.00210938 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 71.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00008990 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.60 or 0.00074888 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001896 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded 49.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

TrezarCoin Profile

TrezarCoin (TZC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the MultipleAlgorithms hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 1st, 2017. TrezarCoin’s total supply is 201,497,300 coins and its circulating supply is 189,497,300 coins. The Reddit community for TrezarCoin is /r/TrezarCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TrezarCoin’s official Twitter account is @TrezarCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for TrezarCoin is trezarcoin.com.

TrezarCoin Coin Trading

TrezarCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrezarCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrezarCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TrezarCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TrezarCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TrezarCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.