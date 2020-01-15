TRI Pointe Group Inc (NYSE:TPH) Short Interest Update

TRI Pointe Group Inc (NYSE:TPH) was the target of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,070,000 shares, an increase of 6.1% from the December 15th total of 13,260,000 shares. Approximately 10.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,910,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.4 days.

Several analysts recently issued reports on TPH shares. B. Riley set a $18.00 price objective on TRI Pointe Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of TRI Pointe Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. TheStreet raised shares of TRI Pointe Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of TRI Pointe Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities downgraded shares of TRI Pointe Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.50.

Get TRI Pointe Group alerts:

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC grew its position in TRI Pointe Group by 10.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 397,465 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,979,000 after buying an additional 36,288 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in TRI Pointe Group by 48.2% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 12,897 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 4,197 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in TRI Pointe Group by 9.8% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,030,024 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,492,000 after buying an additional 91,896 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in TRI Pointe Group during the third quarter worth about $2,073,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in TRI Pointe Group during the third quarter worth about $1,140,000.

TRI Pointe Group stock traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.12. 44,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,393,255. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.09. TRI Pointe Group has a 1-year low of $11.30 and a 1-year high of $16.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.55.

TRI Pointe Group (NYSE:TPH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The construction company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $746.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $687.49 million. TRI Pointe Group had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 9.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that TRI Pointe Group will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TRI Pointe Group Company Profile

TRI Pointe Group, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family detached and attached homes in the United States. It operates a portfolio of 6 brands across 10 states, including Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and Colorado; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Virginia.

Recommended Story: Economic Reports

Receive News & Ratings for TRI Pointe Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TRI Pointe Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.