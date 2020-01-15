Trias Tops 1-Day Volume of $313,556.00 (TRY)

Trias (CURRENCY:TRY) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 15th. Trias has a total market cap of $473,451.00 and $313,556.00 worth of Trias was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Trias has traded up 1.7% against the dollar. One Trias token can currently be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002670 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $320.30 or 0.03644554 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011381 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.34 or 0.00197246 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0538 or 0.00000612 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00027602 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.29 or 0.00128450 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Trias

Trias' total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 927,926,990 tokens. The official website for Trias is www.trias.one. Trias' official message board is medium.com/@Triaslab. Trias' official Twitter account is

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Trias is /r/Trias_Lab and the currency's Github account can be viewed here.

Trias Token Trading

Trias can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trias directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Trias should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Trias using one of the exchanges listed above.

