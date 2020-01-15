Tripio (TRIO) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $2.93 Million

Tripio (CURRENCY:TRIO) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 15th. Tripio has a market cap of $5.59 million and $2.93 million worth of Tripio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tripio token can now be bought for $0.0015 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including DDEX, OKEx and HADAX. Over the last week, Tripio has traded down 12.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Tripio alerts:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002612 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 20.7% against the dollar and now trades at $288.69 or 0.03333857 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011561 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.68 or 0.00192588 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0529 or 0.00000611 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00026862 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.87 or 0.00125554 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Tripio Profile

Tripio’s launch date was April 14th, 2018. Tripio’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,750,000,000 tokens. Tripio’s official message board is medium.com/@thetripio. Tripio’s official Twitter account is @thetripio. Tripio’s official website is trip.io.

Tripio Token Trading

Tripio can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, DDEX and HADAX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tripio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tripio should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tripio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Tripio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tripio and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.