Trollcoin (TROLL) Price Hits $0.0003 on Exchanges

Trollcoin (CURRENCY:TROLL) traded down 22.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 15th. Trollcoin has a market capitalization of $154,537.00 and $350.00 worth of Trollcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Trollcoin has traded flat against the US dollar. One Trollcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges including CryptoBridge and Bleutrade.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00050241 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.58 or 0.00076188 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0554 or 0.00000638 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0800 or 0.00000922 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8,769.55 or 1.00727483 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00052536 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001431 BTC.

About Trollcoin

Trollcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 7th, 2014. Trollcoin’s total supply is 592,810,145 coins. Trollcoin’s official Twitter account is @trollcoinbase. Trollcoin’s official website is trollcoin.com.

Trollcoin Coin Trading

Trollcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Bleutrade. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trollcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Trollcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Trollcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

