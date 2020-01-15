TRON (TRX) Trading Up 18.3% Over Last 7 Days

TRON (CURRENCY:TRX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 15th. In the last week, TRON has traded up 18.3% against the dollar. One TRON coin can now be bought for $0.0166 or 0.00000190 BTC on exchanges including Fatbtc, HitBTC, Huobi and Upbit. TRON has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion and approximately $1.40 billion worth of TRON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002597 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 26% against the dollar and now trades at $295.38 or 0.03392732 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011561 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.90 or 0.00194067 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0531 or 0.00000610 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00027162 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.95 or 0.00125824 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

TRON Coin Profile

TRON’s launch date was September 26th, 2017. TRON’s total supply is 99,281,283,754 coins and its circulating supply is 66,682,072,191 coins. TRON’s official website is tron.network. The Reddit community for TRON is /r/Tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TRON’s official Twitter account is @tronfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. TRON’s official message board is medium.com/@Tronfoundation.

Buying and Selling TRON

TRON can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Rfinex, BTC-Alpha, Coinrail, BitFlip, LiteBit.eu, Exmo, CoinEx, Upbit, RightBTC, CoinBene, BitForex, OEX, Tokenomy, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Zebpay, Coinnest, CoinFalcon, IDCM, Liquid, OTCBTC, CoinEgg, Bitfinex, Binance, Indodax, Liqui, Bittrex, Stocks.Exchange, Ovis, Coindeal, CoinExchange, YoBit, LBank, LATOKEN, ChaoEX, IDAX, Hotbit, Braziliex, Gate.io, Livecoin, Kucoin, DDEX, HitBTC, CoinTiger, Bithumb, Cryptopia, Mercatox, Exrates, OKEx, Bit-Z, DragonEX, Sistemkoin, Bibox, Fatbtc, Cryptomate, Neraex, Cobinhood, Kryptono, Koinex, OpenLedger DEX, DigiFinex, Huobi, Allcoin, Trade Satoshi, Bitbns, WazirX and Tidex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TRON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TRON should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TRON using one of the exchanges listed above.

