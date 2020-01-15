TRONCLASSIC (TRXC) Price Down 93.9% This Week

TRONCLASSIC (CURRENCY:TRXC) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 15th. TRONCLASSIC has a market cap of $32,511.00 and $118.00 worth of TRONCLASSIC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TRONCLASSIC token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Token Store and BiteBTC. Over the last seven days, TRONCLASSIC has traded down 93.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002592 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 26.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $291.68 or 0.03373789 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011568 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.73 or 0.00193475 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0526 or 0.00000608 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00027022 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.89 or 0.00125942 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

TRONCLASSIC Token Profile

TRONCLASSIC’s total supply is 1,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 465,107,478,370 tokens. TRONCLASSIC’s official Twitter account is @TronClassic. TRONCLASSIC’s official website is www.tronclassic.xyz.

TRONCLASSIC Token Trading

TRONCLASSIC can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Token Store and BiteBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TRONCLASSIC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TRONCLASSIC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TRONCLASSIC using one of the exchanges listed above.

