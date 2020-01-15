TROY Price Tops $0.0056 on Exchanges (TROY)

TROY (CURRENCY:TROY) traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 15th. One TROY token can currently be purchased for $0.0056 or 0.00000064 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. TROY has a total market capitalization of $7.23 million and $3.76 million worth of TROY was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, TROY has traded down 8.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002698 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 62.3% against the dollar and now trades at $370.56 or 0.04211466 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011373 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.79 or 0.00202141 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0548 or 0.00000623 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00028121 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.67 or 0.00132659 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

TROY Profile

TROY launched on October 15th, 2019. TROY’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,290,000,000 tokens. The official message board for TROY is medium.com/troy-trade. The official website for TROY is troytrade.com. TROY’s official Twitter account is @troytrade.

Buying and Selling TROY

TROY can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TROY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TROY should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TROY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

