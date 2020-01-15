TrueChain Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $17.96 Million (TRUE)

TrueChain (CURRENCY:TRUE) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 15th. One TrueChain token can currently be bought for about $0.27 or 0.00003022 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Bithumb, OKEx and ZB.COM. Over the last seven days, TrueChain has traded up 17.9% against the U.S. dollar. TrueChain has a total market capitalization of $21.10 million and approximately $17.96 million worth of TrueChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00037166 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000518 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $531.58 or 0.06033723 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00026959 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00035872 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002677 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.57 or 0.00120090 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001489 BTC.

About TrueChain

TrueChain (TRUE) is a token. Its genesis date was January 4th, 2018. TrueChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 79,575,543 tokens. The official website for TrueChain is www.truechain.pro. TrueChain’s official Twitter account is @truechaingroup.

TrueChain Token Trading

TrueChain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, OKEx, DragonEX, Bithumb, HitBTC and ZB.COM. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TrueChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

