TrumpCoin Tops One Day Trading Volume of $2,603.00 (TRUMP)

TrumpCoin (CURRENCY:TRUMP) traded down 11.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 15th. TrumpCoin has a market capitalization of $101,709.00 and $2,603.00 worth of TrumpCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, TrumpCoin has traded up 36.2% against the US dollar. One TrumpCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0154 or 0.00000176 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia, Trade Satoshi, Livecoin and YoBit.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get TrumpCoin alerts:

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0412 or 0.00000470 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00007866 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00022119 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002830 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00009217 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $223.37 or 0.02550586 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000216 BTC.

UNI COIN (UNI) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00009104 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000481 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000227 BTC.

About TrumpCoin

TRUMP is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Blake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 11th, 2016. TrumpCoin’s total supply is 6,604,387 coins. TrumpCoin’s official website is www.trumpcoin.com. TrumpCoin’s official Twitter account is @trumpcoinww and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling TrumpCoin

TrumpCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Livecoin, YoBit and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrumpCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrumpCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TrumpCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TrumpCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TrumpCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.