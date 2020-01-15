TrustNote Price Up 14.6% Over Last 7 Days (TTT)

TrustNote (CURRENCY:TTT) traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 15th. One TrustNote coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, TrustNote has traded up 14.6% against the U.S. dollar. TrustNote has a market capitalization of $5,466.00 and $12.00 worth of TrustNote was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002606 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 24.4% against the dollar and now trades at $286.82 or 0.03318885 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011597 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.51 or 0.00191079 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000607 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00026664 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.83 or 0.00125356 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

TrustNote Coin Profile

TrustNote’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 309,999,945 coins. TrustNote’s official Twitter account is @Tap_Coin. The official website for TrustNote is trustnote.org. The official message board for TrustNote is medium.com/trustnote.

Buying and Selling TrustNote

TrustNote can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrustNote directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrustNote should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TrustNote using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

