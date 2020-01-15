Tullow Oil (LON:TLW) Earns Hold Rating from Peel Hunt

Tullow Oil (LON:TLW)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by analysts at Peel Hunt in a report issued on Wednesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have a GBX 75 ($0.99) target price on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 50.36% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Panmure Gordon lowered their price target on shares of Tullow Oil from GBX 260 ($3.42) to GBX 105 ($1.38) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on shares of Tullow Oil from GBX 230 ($3.03) to GBX 80 ($1.05) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Citigroup lowered shares of Tullow Oil to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from GBX 285 ($3.75) to GBX 165 ($2.17) in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Tullow Oil from GBX 175 ($2.30) to GBX 100 ($1.32) and set a “sector performer” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 60 ($0.79) price target (down from GBX 220 ($2.89)) on shares of Tullow Oil in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 93.71 ($1.23).

Shares of TLW stock traded down GBX 9.30 ($0.12) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting GBX 49.88 ($0.66). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,591,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,450,000. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 80.50 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 171.63. The stock has a market cap of $781.10 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.36. Tullow Oil has a twelve month low of GBX 38.05 ($0.50) and a twelve month high of GBX 254.60 ($3.35). The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 170.48.

In other news, insider Jeremy Wilson acquired 20,000 shares of Tullow Oil stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 141 ($1.85) per share, with a total value of £28,200 ($37,095.50).

Tullow Oil Company Profile

Tullow Oil plc engages in the oil and gas exploration, development, and production activities primarily in Africa and South America. Its portfolio comprises 87 licenses covering 267,649 square kilometers in 17 countries. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

