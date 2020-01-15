TurtleCoin Hits 1-Day Volume of $749,088.00 (TRTL)

TurtleCoin (CURRENCY:TRTL) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 15th. TurtleCoin has a total market cap of $1.41 million and $749,088.00 worth of TurtleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, TurtleCoin has traded 6.2% lower against the dollar. One TurtleCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including TradeOgre and Trade Satoshi.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

TurtleCoin Profile

TurtleCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 9th, 2017. TurtleCoin’s total supply is 63,317,701,810 coins. TurtleCoin’s official Twitter account is @_turtlecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for TurtleCoin is /r/TRTL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for TurtleCoin is medium.com/@turtlecoin. TurtleCoin’s official website is turtlecoin.lol.

TurtleCoin Coin Trading

TurtleCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TurtleCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TurtleCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TurtleCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

