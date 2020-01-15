TurtleNetwork (TN) Trading Up 136.1% Over Last 7 Days

TurtleNetwork (CURRENCY:TN) traded up 28.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 15th. TurtleNetwork has a total market cap of $680,782.00 and $1,378.00 worth of TurtleNetwork was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TurtleNetwork coin can now be bought for $0.0077 or 0.00000087 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, TurtleNetwork has traded up 136.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

1irstcoin (FST) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00017396 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00024615 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000659 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Netbox Coin (NBX) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0470 or 0.00000531 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded 22.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

C2C System (C2C) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Almeela (KZE) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0919 or 0.00001039 BTC.

TurtleNetwork Coin Profile

TurtleNetwork is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 4th, 2018. TurtleNetwork’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 88,335,911 coins. The official website for TurtleNetwork is www.turtlenetwork.eu. TurtleNetwork’s official Twitter account is @TurtleNetworkTN and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for TurtleNetwork is www.turtlenetwork.eu/#blog.

TurtleNetwork Coin Trading

TurtleNetwork can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TurtleNetwork directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TurtleNetwork should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TurtleNetwork using one of the exchanges listed above.

