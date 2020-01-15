Tutor Perini Corp (NYSE:TPC) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Tutor Perini Corp (NYSE:TPC) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,210,000 shares, a decrease of 6.3% from the December 15th total of 8,760,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 533,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 15.4 days. Currently, 20.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TPC shares. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Tutor Perini in a research report on Monday, December 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of Tutor Perini from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.67.

Tutor Perini stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $11.97. The stock had a trading volume of 13,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 374,411. The company has a market cap of $610.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.67. Tutor Perini has a 52 week low of $9.24 and a 52 week high of $20.52.

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The construction company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.25). Tutor Perini had a positive return on equity of 4.70% and a negative net margin of 5.66%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. Tutor Perini’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tutor Perini will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TPC. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Tutor Perini by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 62,160 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $891,000 after buying an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. raised its stake in shares of Tutor Perini by 39.8% in the second quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 4,640 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Tutor Perini by 19.5% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 10,741 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tutor Perini by 12.6% in the third quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,760 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Tutor Perini in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 99.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tutor Perini Company Profile

Tutor Perini Corporation, a construction company, provides diversified general contracting, construction management, and design-build services to private customers and public agencies worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors. The Civil segment engages in the public works construction, replacement, and reconstruction of infrastructure, including highways, bridges, tunnels, mass-transit systems, and water management and wastewater treatment facilities.

