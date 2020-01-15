Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Shares Sold by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd reduced its stake in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,216 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,373 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $2,842,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 53.2% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in Tyson Foods by 143.0% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its position in Tyson Foods by 433.1% in the 3rd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in Tyson Foods by 144.9% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Tyson Foods by 55.2% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TSN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price target (up from $83.00) on shares of Tyson Foods in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. ValuEngine cut shares of Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Tyson Foods in a report on Friday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $97.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tyson Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.83.

In related news, EVP Mary Oleksiuk sold 28,382 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.22, for a total transaction of $2,617,388.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Stephen R. Stouffer sold 15,723 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.16, for a total transaction of $1,417,585.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 44,145 shares of company stock worth $4,038,543. 1.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE TSN opened at $91.94 on Wednesday. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.59 and a 1 year high of $94.24. The firm has a market cap of $33.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.84, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $90.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $10.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.93 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 14.53% and a net margin of 4.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 6.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tyson Foods Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; and raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products.

Further Reading: Balance Sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN).

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.