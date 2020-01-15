U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Purchased by Cullinan Associates Inc.

Cullinan Associates Inc. raised its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 213,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the quarter. U.S. Bancorp accounts for approximately 0.8% of Cullinan Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $12,668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Equitable Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 11,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $628,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc. lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 821,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,442,000 after acquiring an additional 2,809 shares in the last quarter. Little House Capital LLC lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 33,932.8% during the 2nd quarter. Little House Capital LLC now owns 169,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,863,000 after acquiring an additional 168,646 shares in the last quarter. Iberiabank Corp boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Iberiabank Corp now owns 104,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,801,000 after acquiring an additional 3,317 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Chip Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 165,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,162,000 after acquiring an additional 6,162 shares during the period. 75.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:USB traded down $1.62 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $54.97. The stock had a trading volume of 10,158,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,049,146. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $47.57 and a twelve month high of $61.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $88.51 billion, a PE ratio of 13.41, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.11.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.81 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 26.54% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 40.98%.

USB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer lowered shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Odeon Capital Group initiated coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 target price (up from $61.00) on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.56.

In other U.S. Bancorp news, EVP James L. Chosy sold 12,356 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.93, for a total transaction of $740,495.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 102,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,129,999.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Gillern Jeffry H. Von sold 5,357 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.67, for a total value of $303,581.19. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 89,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,060,687.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 229,161 shares of company stock worth $13,483,396 in the last three months. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

