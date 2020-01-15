U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) Short Interest Update

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 994,500 shares, a decrease of 7.1% from the December 15th total of 1,070,000 shares. Currently, 7.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 101,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.8 days.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on USPH. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in a research note on Saturday. Barrington Research upgraded shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. U.S. Physical Therapy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.20.

In related news, COO Graham D. Reeve sold 476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.06, for a total value of $55,244.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Harry S. Chapman purchased 2,400 shares of U.S. Physical Therapy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $117.00 per share, with a total value of $280,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,476 shares of company stock valued at $515,700. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its position in U.S. Physical Therapy by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 120,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,724,000 after purchasing an additional 2,371 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy during the 3rd quarter worth $5,947,000. Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy during the 3rd quarter worth $645,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy during the 3rd quarter worth $415,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 373.7% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 12,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,620,000 after purchasing an additional 9,790 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:USPH traded up $1.81 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $121.01. 1,051 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 95,659. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $126.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 45.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.03. U.S. Physical Therapy has a 12 month low of $102.48 and a 12 month high of $148.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.71. U.S. Physical Therapy had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 16.57%. The company had revenue of $117.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. U.S. Physical Therapy’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that U.S. Physical Therapy will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

About U.S. Physical Therapy

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

