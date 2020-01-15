Ubex (UBEX) Price Hits $0.0005

Ubex (CURRENCY:UBEX) traded down 4.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 15th. Ubex has a market cap of $1.58 million and approximately $2.64 million worth of Ubex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ubex token can now be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, BTC-Alpha, BitMart and IDEX. In the last week, Ubex has traded up 1.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00037166 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000518 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $531.58 or 0.06033723 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00026959 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011397 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00035872 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002677 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.57 or 0.00120090 BTC.

Ubex Profile

Ubex (CRYPTO:UBEX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 21st, 2018. Ubex’s total supply is 4,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,106,743,729 tokens. Ubex’s official message board is medium.com/ubex. Ubex’s official website is www.ubex.com. Ubex’s official Twitter account is @ubex_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ubex

Ubex can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank, Bilaxy, Fatbtc, IDEX, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), BitMart, BTC-Alpha, Hotbit, YoBit and BitForex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ubex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ubex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ubex using one of the exchanges listed above.

