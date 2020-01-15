Ubiq (UBQ) Price Tops $0.0771 on Exchanges

Ubiq (CURRENCY:UBQ) traded down 2.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 15th. Ubiq has a market capitalization of $3.29 million and $4,310.00 worth of Ubiq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ubiq coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0771 or 0.00000891 BTC on major exchanges including Bittrex, Cryptopia, LiteBit.eu and Upbit. During the last seven days, Ubiq has traded up 15.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Expanse (EXP) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0288 or 0.00000333 BTC.

Pirl (PIRL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Travelflex (TRF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Atheios (ATH) traded down 20.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

UR (UR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Ubiq Profile

Ubiq (UBQ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. It launched on September 29th, 2016. Ubiq’s total supply is 42,609,099 coins. The Reddit community for Ubiq is /r/Ubiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ubiq is ubiqsmart.com. Ubiq’s official Twitter account is @ubiqsmart.

Buying and Selling Ubiq

Ubiq can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LiteBit.eu, Cryptopia, Bittrex and Upbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ubiq directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ubiq should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ubiq using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

