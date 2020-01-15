UBS Group Analysts Give Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) a €5.70 Price Target

Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) has been given a €5.70 ($6.63) target price by research analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. UBS Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 4.26% from the stock’s current price.

CBK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Goldman Sachs Group set a €9.60 ($11.16) price objective on shares of Commerzbank and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank set a €5.00 ($5.81) price objective on shares of Commerzbank and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Commerzbank in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €6.00 ($6.98) price objective on shares of Commerzbank and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Independent Research set a €5.00 ($5.81) price objective on shares of Commerzbank and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €6.20 ($7.21).

Shares of CBK stock opened at €5.47 ($6.36) on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €5.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is €5.56. The firm has a market cap of $6.85 billion and a PE ratio of 8.58. Commerzbank has a 12 month low of €4.66 ($5.42) and a 12 month high of €8.26 ($9.60).

About Commerzbank

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, corporate clients, multinationals, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers and Corporate Clients segments.

