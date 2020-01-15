UBS Group Analysts Give Orange (EPA:ORA) a €14.40 Price Target

Orange (EPA:ORA) received a €14.40 ($16.74) price target from equities researchers at UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 10.81% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank set a €17.00 ($19.77) price objective on Orange and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €18.00 ($20.93) price objective on Orange and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €14.70 ($17.09) price objective on Orange and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Barclays set a €14.00 ($16.28) price objective on Orange and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €16.30 ($18.95) price objective on Orange and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €16.20 ($18.84).

Get Orange alerts:

EPA:ORA opened at €13.00 ($15.11) on Wednesday. Orange has a twelve month low of €13.31 ($15.48) and a twelve month high of €15.80 ($18.37). The business has a 50 day moving average price of €13.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €13.89.

Orange Company Profile

Orange SA provides a range of fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to consumers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in Europe, Africa, and the Middle East. The company offers mobile services, such as voice, SMS, and data; fixed broadband and narrowband services, as well as fixed network business solutions, including voice and data; and convergence packages.

See Also: Which market index is the best?

Receive News & Ratings for Orange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.