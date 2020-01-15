UBS Group Analysts Give Sixt (ETR:SIX2) a €84.00 Price Target

Sixt (ETR:SIX2) has been given a €84.00 ($97.67) price target by equities researchers at UBS Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price target points to a potential downside of 11.86% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €100.00 ($116.28) price target on shares of Sixt and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Warburg Research set a €120.00 ($139.53) price target on shares of Sixt and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Baader Bank set a €113.00 ($131.40) target price on shares of Sixt and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sixt in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €86.00 ($100.00) target price on shares of Sixt and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Sixt currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €103.00 ($119.77).

Shares of SIX2 stock opened at €95.30 ($110.81) on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €88.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is €88.88. The company has a market cap of $2.89 billion and a PE ratio of 19.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 257.28. Sixt has a 12-month low of €71.90 ($83.60) and a 12-month high of €103.40 ($120.23).

Sixt

Sixt SE, through its subsidiaries, provides mobility services for private and business customers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Vehicle Rental and Leasing. The Vehicle Rental segment rents various utility vehicles and trucks; offers international holiday car rental services; provides mobility services for business travelers, as well as for sightseeing or special occasions; and offers luxury saloons, sports cars, SUVs, and car sharing products and transfer services.

