UBS Group Increases Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) Price Target to $320.00

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at UBS Group from $300.00 to $320.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the aerospace company’s stock. UBS Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 17.91% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on HII. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $294.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $273.80.

Shares of HII stock opened at $271.39 on Wednesday. Huntington Ingalls Industries has a 12 month low of $193.53 and a 12 month high of $279.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.22 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $256.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $230.33.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The aerospace company reported $3.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.63 by $0.11. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 7.05% and a return on equity of 38.18%. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Huntington Ingalls Industries will post 13.92 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Jerri F. Dickseski sold 1,874 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.69, for a total value of $503,525.06. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 30,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,098,316.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Nicolas G. Schuck sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $560,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 610.5% during the 1st quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 135 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1,260.0% during the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 136 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1,750.0% during the 2nd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $973,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.59% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships that include deck amphibious ships and transport dock ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

