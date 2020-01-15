UBS Group Increases L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) Price Target to $235.00

L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) had its price target upped by stock analysts at UBS Group from $225.00 to $235.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 10.44% from the stock’s current price.

LHX has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of L3Harris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $219.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of L3Harris to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of L3Harris in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $270.00 price objective on shares of L3Harris in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors began coverage on shares of L3Harris in a research report on Monday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $235.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. L3Harris currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $237.34.

LHX opened at $212.78 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $47.04 billion, a PE ratio of 25.67, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.86. L3Harris has a 1-year low of $135.78 and a 1-year high of $217.31. The company has a 50-day moving average of $201.71.

L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.43 billion. L3Harris had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 16.42%. The business’s revenue was up 187.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that L3Harris will post 9.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 15,000 shares of L3Harris stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.51, for a total transaction of $3,157,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,949,311,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in L3Harris during the third quarter valued at approximately $446,171,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in L3Harris during the third quarter valued at approximately $371,059,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in L3Harris during the third quarter valued at approximately $287,551,000. Finally, Boston Partners acquired a new position in L3Harris during the third quarter valued at approximately $274,375,000. Institutional investors own 82.58% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides technology-based solutions that solve government and commercial customers' mission-critical challenges in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Communication Systems, Electronic Systems, and Space and Intelligence Systems.

