UBS Group Increases Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) Price Target to $190.00

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) had its price target boosted by UBS Group from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. UBS Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 15.83% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. ValuEngine lowered Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $175.00 target price (up previously from $161.00) on shares of Masimo in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Masimo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Masimo has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.42.

Shares of NASDAQ MASI opened at $164.03 on Wednesday. Masimo has a 12 month low of $111.33 and a 12 month high of $165.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.14, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $157.98 and a 200-day moving average of $152.03.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. Masimo had a return on equity of 17.32% and a net margin of 20.83%. The company had revenue of $229.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. Masimo’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Masimo will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Thomas Samuel Mcclenahan sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.29, for a total value of $79,645.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $893,139.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Anand Sampath sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $2,325,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,265,290. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,683,715 in the last 90 days. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Assetmark bought a new stake in Masimo in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $0. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Masimo by 0.3% in the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 4,997 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Independent Portfolio Consultants Inc. lifted its position in Masimo by 0.5% in the first quarter. Independent Portfolio Consultants Inc. now owns 8,185 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Masimo by 0.6% in the second quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 7,803 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ifrah Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Masimo by 1.2% in the second quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,564 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.71% of the company’s stock.

Masimo Company Profile

Masimo Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies worldwide. The company offers Masimo Signal Extraction Technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

