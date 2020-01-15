UBS Group Lowers Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) Price Target to $49.00

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at UBS Group from $52.00 to $49.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 1.38% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on WFC. Citigroup upped their price target on Wells Fargo & Co from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Wells Fargo & Co from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Wells Fargo & Co to $53.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America set a $50.00 price target on Wells Fargo & Co and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Wells Fargo & Co from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.23.

NYSE:WFC traded down $0.96 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $48.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,900,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,290,297. The company has a market capitalization of $222.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.11. Wells Fargo & Co has a 12 month low of $43.34 and a 12 month high of $54.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $53.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.98.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $19.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.11 billion. Wells Fargo & Co had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 21.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Co will post 4.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WFC. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Co by 125.9% during the 1st quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. now owns 515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Co during the second quarter worth $25,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 96.8% during the first quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Finally, Next Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co during the second quarter valued at $32,000. 75.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wells Fargo & Co Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

