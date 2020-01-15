UBS Group Raises Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) Price Target to $410.00

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) had its target price upped by research analysts at UBS Group from $385.00 to $410.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the aerospace company’s stock. UBS Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 9.43% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on NOC. Zacks Investment Research raised Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $367.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 30th. ValuEngine raised Northrop Grumman from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Barclays set a $415.00 price target on Northrop Grumman and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Northrop Grumman from $437.00 to $449.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on Northrop Grumman from $374.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $375.45.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

NYSE NOC opened at $374.67 on Wednesday. Northrop Grumman has a 12 month low of $254.56 and a 12 month high of $383.89. The stock has a market cap of $63.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $353.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $353.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The aerospace company reported $5.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.74 by $0.75. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 39.12% and a net margin of 9.05%. The firm had revenue of $8.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.54 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman will post 20.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 250.0% in the third quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 203.0% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 100 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. 82.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corporation, a security company, provides products in the areas of autonomous systems, cyber, space, strikes, and logistics and modernizations in the United States, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Aerospace Systems, Innovation Systems, Mission Systems, and Technology Services.

Featured Article: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.