UBS Group Raises TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) Price Target to $685.00

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) had its target price hoisted by analysts at UBS Group from $645.00 to $685.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the aerospace company’s stock. UBS Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 12.48% from the company’s previous close.

TDG has been the subject of several other research reports. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $637.00 price target (down previously from $670.00) on shares of TransDigm Group in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 price target on shares of TransDigm Group in a report on Monday, November 18th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on TransDigm Group from $575.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $590.00 price target on shares of TransDigm Group in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on TransDigm Group from $570.00 to $560.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $591.08.

TDG stock opened at $609.00 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $576.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $534.11. TransDigm Group has a fifty-two week low of $341.75 and a fifty-two week high of $611.07. The company has a market cap of $31.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.96.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 19th. The aerospace company reported $5.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.85 by $0.77. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 58.95% and a net margin of 16.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TransDigm Group will post 19.85 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Chairman W Nicholas Howley sold 17,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $542.62, for a total value of $9,269,577.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bernt G. Iversen II sold 8,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $523.08, for a total value of $4,358,825.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,613,300.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 96,048 shares of company stock valued at $53,952,166 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 15,350 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,507,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in TransDigm Group by 51.5% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 71,188 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $16,263,000 after buying an additional 24,205 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in TransDigm Group by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Mizuho Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,866 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,569,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in TransDigm Group by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,944 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, British Columbia Investment Management Corp grew its stake in TransDigm Group by 401.1% during the 4th quarter. British Columbia Investment Management Corp now owns 29,051 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,637,000 after buying an additional 23,253 shares during the last quarter. 98.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Power & Control, Airframe, and Non-aviation. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, databus and power controls, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

