UBS Group Reiterates “Sell” Rating for Anglo American (LON:AAL)

Anglo American (LON:AAL)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reiterated by equities researchers at UBS Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. They currently have a GBX 2,000 ($26.31) price target on the mining company’s stock, up from their prior price target of GBX 1,800 ($23.68). UBS Group’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 7.96% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on AAL. Liberum Capital cut shares of Anglo American to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Societe Generale cut shares of Anglo American to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from GBX 2,360 ($31.04) to GBX 2,230 ($29.33) in a report on Monday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Anglo American in a report on Thursday, January 9th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Anglo American in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Anglo American from GBX 2,200 ($28.94) to GBX 2,120 ($27.89) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 2,185 ($28.74).

Shares of AAL stock opened at GBX 2,173 ($28.58) on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2,129.08 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,005.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.15. Anglo American has a 12-month low of GBX 1,654.80 ($21.77) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,294 ($30.18). The company has a market capitalization of $29.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.79.

In other news, insider Jim Rutherford purchased 1,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 2,183 ($28.72) per share, for a total transaction of £23,532.74 ($30,955.99). In the last quarter, insiders acquired 1,092 shares of company stock valued at $2,382,681.

Anglo American Company Profile

Anglo American plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploring, mining, and processing various metals and minerals worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel and manganese ores, as well as alloys.

