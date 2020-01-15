UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) Forecasted to Earn FY2020 Earnings of $2.24 Per Share

UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) – Analysts at Capital One Financial lowered their FY2020 earnings estimates for UDR in a note issued to investors on Sunday, January 12th. Capital One Financial analyst N. Malkin now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will earn $2.24 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.25. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for UDR’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.58 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.35 EPS.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. ValuEngine lowered UDR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on UDR in a report on Friday, November 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of UDR in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Robert W. Baird raised UDR from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $48.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, TheStreet lowered UDR from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.55.

UDR stock opened at $46.43 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 5.99 and a current ratio of 5.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.37. UDR has a fifty-two week low of $40.19 and a fifty-two week high of $50.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.39.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.43). The business had revenue of $295.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.45 million. UDR had a return on equity of 5.51% and a net margin of 15.20%. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 EPS.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UDR. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of UDR during the first quarter valued at $157,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of UDR by 36.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 383,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,445,000 after acquiring an additional 102,266 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of UDR by 30.4% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $648,000 after acquiring an additional 3,361 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of UDR by 8.1% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 10,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UDR during the second quarter valued at $202,000. 96.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other UDR news, COO Jerry A. Davis sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.72, for a total value of $467,200.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 173,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,085,596.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be issued a $0.3425 dividend. This represents a $1.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 9th. UDR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.90%.

UDR Company Profile

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate properties in targeted U.S.

