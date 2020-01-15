UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT) is Roubaix Capital LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Roubaix Capital LLC decreased its position in UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT) by 26.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 74,562 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 27,163 shares during the period. UFP Technologies accounts for 3.6% of Roubaix Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Roubaix Capital LLC owned 1.00% of UFP Technologies worth $3,699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in UFP Technologies by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 67,437 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,807,000 after buying an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in UFP Technologies by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,484 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $728,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in UFP Technologies by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 10,015 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in UFP Technologies by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 6,231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in UFP Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UFP Technologies stock traded up $0.30 on Wednesday, reaching $48.00. 43,204 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,680. UFP Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.31 and a 52 week high of $50.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.47 and a 200 day moving average of $42.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $354.75 million, a PE ratio of 22.86 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 2.10.

UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.19. UFP Technologies had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 12.45%. The firm had revenue of $49.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.50 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that UFP Technologies, Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other UFP Technologies news, SVP Christopher P. Litterio sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.52, for a total value of $227,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $513,875.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas Oberdorf sold 7,246 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.55, for a total transaction of $308,317.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,227,662.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 60,687 shares of company stock valued at $2,715,999. 11.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of UFP Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. BidaskClub raised shares of UFP Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of UFP Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd.

About UFP Technologies

UFP Technologies, Inc designs and converts foams, plastics, composites, and natural fiber materials for the medical, automotive, consumer, electronics, industrial, and aerospace and defense markets in the United States. It offers single patient use surfaces, advanced wound care, infection prevention, and disposables for surgical procedures, endoscopic procedures, orthopedic implants, orthopedic appliances, biopharma drug manufacturing, etc.; molded components automotive, aerospace, and defense markets; recycled protective packaging for B2C brands; and reusable cases and custom inserts.

