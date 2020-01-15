UGAS Reaches Market Cap of $3.13 Million (UGAS)

UGAS (CURRENCY:UGAS) traded 6.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 15th. UGAS has a market capitalization of $3.13 million and approximately $675,420.00 worth of UGAS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, UGAS has traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar. One UGAS token can now be bought for about $0.0182 or 0.00000210 BTC on popular exchanges including Bgogo, Huobi Korea and Huobi Global.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get UGAS alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00036388 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0448 or 0.00000518 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $517.10 or 0.05971700 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00026772 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00035247 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002626 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.37 or 0.00119713 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001506 BTC.

UGAS Profile

UGAS (CRYPTO:UGAS) is a token. Its launch date was March 21st, 2019. UGAS’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 171,719,420 tokens. The Reddit community for UGAS is /r/UltrainChain. UGAS’s official Twitter account is @UltrainB. The official website for UGAS is ultrain.io.

UGAS Token Trading

UGAS can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bgogo, Huobi Korea and Huobi Global. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UGAS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UGAS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase UGAS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for UGAS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UGAS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.