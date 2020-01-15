UGI Corp (NYSE:UGI) Shares Acquired by Wedge Capital Management L L P NC

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its position in UGI Corp (NYSE:UGI) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,276,546 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 77,673 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned approximately 0.61% of UGI worth $57,649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of UGI by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,223,618 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $973,323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125,455 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of UGI by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,912,281 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $551,807,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118,296 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of UGI by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,064,486 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $103,782,000 after acquiring an additional 31,720 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of UGI by 41.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,347,851 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $67,756,000 after acquiring an additional 396,182 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of UGI by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,279,966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $68,363,000 after acquiring an additional 235,997 shares during the period. 76.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get UGI alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on UGI. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of UGI in a report on Thursday, December 19th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of UGI from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of UGI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.50.

UGI stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $44.23. 1,348,174 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,300,417. The firm has a market cap of $9.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.40 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.75. UGI Corp has a 1-year low of $40.52 and a 1-year high of $57.28.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 11th. The utilities provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. UGI had a return on equity of 8.83% and a net margin of 3.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.74 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that UGI Corp will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. UGI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.02%.

In other UGI news, EVP Roger Perreault acquired 2,357 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $42.45 per share, with a total value of $100,054.65. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,081,668.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Frank S. Hermance acquired 93,731 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $42.48 per share, for a total transaction of $3,981,692.88. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 343,731 shares in the company, valued at $14,601,692.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

About UGI

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.7 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,900 propane distribution locations; and sells, installs, and services propane appliances, including heating systems and propane-powered generators.

Further Reading: What causes a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UGI Corp (NYSE:UGI).

Receive News & Ratings for UGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.