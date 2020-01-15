UGI Corp (NYSE:UGI) Shares Purchased by Boenning & Scattergood Inc.

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. boosted its holdings in UGI Corp (NYSE:UGI) by 15.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 31,074 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,084 shares during the quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings in UGI were worth $1,403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in UGI by 6.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,223,618 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $973,323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125,455 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of UGI by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,912,281 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $551,807,000 after buying an additional 1,118,296 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of UGI by 3,325.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 749,885 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,051,000 after buying an additional 727,992 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of UGI by 41.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,347,851 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $67,756,000 after buying an additional 396,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in UGI by 104.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 765,956 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,450,000 after purchasing an additional 391,178 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.05% of the company’s stock.

UGI stock traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.39. 41,037 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,288,758. The company has a market cap of $9.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.47 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $44.21 and its 200 day moving average is $47.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.66. UGI Corp has a 12-month low of $40.52 and a 12-month high of $57.28.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The utilities provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. UGI had a return on equity of 8.83% and a net margin of 3.50%. UGI’s revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.74 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that UGI Corp will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 1st. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a $0.325 dividend. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. UGI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.02%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on UGI shares. ValuEngine cut UGI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Barclays restated a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of UGI in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on UGI from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.50.

In other news, EVP Roger Perreault bought 2,357 shares of UGI stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $42.45 per share, for a total transaction of $100,054.65. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,081,668.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Frank S. Hermance purchased 93,731 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $42.48 per share, for a total transaction of $3,981,692.88. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 343,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,601,692.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.7 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,900 propane distribution locations; and sells, installs, and services propane appliances, including heating systems and propane-powered generators.

