UGI Corp (NYSE:UGI) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its position in shares of UGI Corp (NYSE:UGI) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,353 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,802 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in UGI were worth $1,551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in UGI. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of UGI by 6.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,223,618 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $973,323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125,455 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of UGI by 11.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,912,281 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $551,807,000 after buying an additional 1,118,296 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of UGI by 3,325.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 749,885 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,051,000 after buying an additional 727,992 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of UGI by 41.6% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,347,851 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $67,756,000 after buying an additional 396,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in UGI by 104.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 765,956 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,450,000 after purchasing an additional 391,178 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UGI stock opened at $44.13 on Wednesday. UGI Corp has a 12 month low of $40.52 and a 12 month high of $57.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.36 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.75.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The utilities provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. UGI had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 8.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.74 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that UGI Corp will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th were given a $0.325 dividend. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. UGI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.02%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of UGI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Barclays restated a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of UGI in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on UGI from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.50.

In related news, Director Frank S. Hermance acquired 93,731 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $42.48 per share, for a total transaction of $3,981,692.88. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 343,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,601,692.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Roger Perreault acquired 2,357 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $42.45 per share, with a total value of $100,054.65. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,081,668.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.7 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,900 propane distribution locations; and sells, installs, and services propane appliances, including heating systems and propane-powered generators.

