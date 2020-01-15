Ullmann Financial Group Inc. Sells 9,535 Shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

Ullmann Financial Group Inc. lessened its position in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 23.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,535 shares during the period. Bank of America comprises approximately 0.7% of Ullmann Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Ullmann Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,073,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Chicago Capital LLC boosted its stake in Bank of America by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 14,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 117,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,133,000 after buying an additional 1,236 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 41.1% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 24,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $854,000 after buying an additional 7,050 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 88,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,106,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Family Legacy Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 41.7% in the fourth quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 17,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $601,000 after buying an additional 5,060 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BAC shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co set a $34.00 target price on shares of Bank of America and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Societe Generale lowered shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $29.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.45.

In other Bank of America news, insider Kathleen A. Knox sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.23, for a total value of $1,209,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 43,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,322,381.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Frank P. Bramble sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.33, for a total value of $203,645.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,566,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America stock opened at $35.32 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Bank of America Corp has a 1 year low of $26.05 and a 1 year high of $35.72. The company has a market cap of $317.71 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.85.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $22.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.73 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 24.16% and a return on equity of 12.05%. Bank of America’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Bank of America Corp will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.59%.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

