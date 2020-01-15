Ulta Beauty Inc Expected to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of $3.38 Per Share (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 14th. Oppenheimer analyst R. Parikh forecasts that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $3.38 for the quarter. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $310.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Ulta Beauty’s Q2 2021 earnings at $3.01 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.56 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $4.16 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $14.50 EPS.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The specialty retailer reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.12. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 36.91% and a net margin of 9.67%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.18 earnings per share. Ulta Beauty’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis.

ULTA has been the subject of a number of other reports. ValuEngine upgraded Ulta Beauty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Ulta Beauty from $317.00 to $326.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. TheStreet downgraded Ulta Beauty from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. BidaskClub upgraded Ulta Beauty from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Ulta Beauty in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $276.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $288.09.

Shares of Ulta Beauty stock opened at $282.62 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $251.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $275.49. Ulta Beauty has a 1-year low of $222.00 and a 1-year high of $368.83. The company has a market cap of $15.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.05, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.13.

In related news, insider Jeffrey J. Childs sold 3,031 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.20, for a total value of $764,418.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,605,982.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ULTA. Commonwealth Bank of Australia lifted its position in Ulta Beauty by 79.2% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 86 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its position in Ulta Beauty by 44.3% in the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,742 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $604,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. AXA lifted its position in Ulta Beauty by 85.7% in the 2nd quarter. AXA now owns 31,402 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $10,893,000 after acquiring an additional 14,494 shares in the last quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Ulta Beauty in the 2nd quarter valued at about $285,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Ulta Beauty by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 28,655 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,940,000 after acquiring an additional 1,934 shares in the last quarter. 89.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

Featured Article: Roth IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.