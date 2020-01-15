Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) Shares Sold by Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc.

Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc. cut its position in Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 70.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,491 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 52,401 shares during the quarter. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc.’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $5,440,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ULTA. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 3,169.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,147,792 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $398,158,000 after buying an additional 1,112,684 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 46.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,532,011 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $531,439,000 after buying an additional 483,342 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the third quarter valued at $94,563,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 13.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,774,253 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $615,471,000 after buying an additional 210,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 5.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,166,032 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,445,154,000 after buying an additional 207,927 shares in the last quarter. 89.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Jeffrey J. Childs sold 3,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.20, for a total value of $764,418.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,605,982.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ ULTA traded down $6.23 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $276.39. 112,709 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,294,551. The stock has a market cap of $15.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 1.67. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $251.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $275.49. Ulta Beauty Inc has a 1 year low of $222.00 and a 1 year high of $368.83.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The specialty retailer reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 36.91% and a net margin of 9.67%. Ulta Beauty’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.18 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty Inc will post 11.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on ULTA. Wolfe Research began coverage on Ulta Beauty in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $288.00 target price for the company. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Ulta Beauty in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $276.00 target price for the company. TheStreet cut Ulta Beauty from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. BidaskClub raised Ulta Beauty from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies lowered their target price on Ulta Beauty from $250.00 to $228.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $288.09.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

