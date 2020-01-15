Ultiledger (ULT) Hits Market Cap of $15.70 Million

Ultiledger (CURRENCY:ULT) traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 15th. One Ultiledger token can currently be purchased for $0.0249 or 0.00000289 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bytex and CoinEx. In the last seven days, Ultiledger has traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar. Ultiledger has a market capitalization of $15.70 million and $3.05 million worth of Ultiledger was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002606 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 24.4% against the dollar and now trades at $286.82 or 0.03318885 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011597 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.51 or 0.00191079 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000607 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00026664 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.83 or 0.00125356 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Ultiledger

Ultiledger’s total supply is 4,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 629,704,568 tokens. Ultiledger’s official website is www.ultiledger.io. Ultiledger’s official message board is medium.com/@ultiledger.io. Ultiledger’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ultiledger

Ultiledger can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEx and Bytex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultiledger directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ultiledger should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ultiledger using one of the exchanges listed above.

