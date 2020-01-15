Ultimate Secure Cash (USC) Trading Up 4.9% Over Last Week

Ultimate Secure Cash (CURRENCY:USC) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 15th. In the last seven days, Ultimate Secure Cash has traded 4.9% higher against the US dollar. Ultimate Secure Cash has a market capitalization of $184,697.00 and approximately $209.00 worth of Ultimate Secure Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ultimate Secure Cash coin can now be purchased for $0.0179 or 0.00000201 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit and Livecoin.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ultimate Secure Cash Profile

Ultimate Secure Cash is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 9th, 2017. Ultimate Secure Cash’s total supply is 38,602,656 coins and its circulating supply is 10,343,113 coins. The official website for Ultimate Secure Cash is ultimatesecurecash.info. Ultimate Secure Cash’s official Twitter account is @USC_Care.

Ultimate Secure Cash Coin Trading

Ultimate Secure Cash can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultimate Secure Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ultimate Secure Cash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ultimate Secure Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

