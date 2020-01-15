Ultra (UOS) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $112,175.00

Ultra (CURRENCY:UOS) traded down 9.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 15th. Ultra has a market cap of $5.85 million and $112,175.00 worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ultra token can now be bought for $0.0460 or 0.00000522 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Ultra has traded down 19.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8,801.81 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $337.41 or 0.03832673 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002818 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001626 BTC.

Silverway (SLV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004530 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.39 or 0.00629296 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00006103 BTC.

Peercoin (PPC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002441 BTC.

Ultra Token Profile

UOS is a DPoI token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 127,227,730 tokens. The official website for Ultra is ultra.io. Ultra’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ultra is medium.com/ultra-io.

Buying and Selling Ultra

Ultra can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ultra should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ultra using one of the exchanges listed above.

