Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:RARE) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:RARE) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,500,000 shares, a growth of 6.2% from the December 15th total of 6,120,000 shares. Currently, 12.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 531,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 12.2 days.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $60.99. The stock had a trading volume of 644,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 890,281. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $44.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.25. The company has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of -8.25 and a beta of 2.16. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a 52-week low of $35.41 and a 52-week high of $74.50. The company has a current ratio of 6.79, a quick ratio of 6.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.71) by ($0.25). Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 470.18% and a negative return on equity of 52.16%. The company had revenue of $25.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.88 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.74) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 119.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical will post -7.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Theodore Alan Huizenga sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total transaction of $61,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 7.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,005,872 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $317,874,000 after buying an additional 112,101 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,611,939 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $292,858,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110,316 shares during the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 948.0% during the 3rd quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 834,313 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,692,000 after acquiring an additional 754,706 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 797,293 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,628,000 after acquiring an additional 130,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 691,110 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,886,000 after acquiring an additional 32,812 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on RARE shares. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $76.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $59.00 target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.17.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification, acquisition, development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of serious rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases. Its product includes Mepsevii and Crysvita. The company was founded by Emil D.

