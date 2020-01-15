Umpqua (UMPQ) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, January 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.36 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.01. Umpqua had a net margin of 24.20% and a return on equity of 8.41%. The company had revenue of $317.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.20 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. On average, analysts expect Umpqua to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

UMPQ opened at $18.24 on Wednesday. Umpqua has a 12-month low of $15.06 and a 12-month high of $18.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of 12.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.61.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. Umpqua’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.53%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on UMPQ shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Umpqua from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 26th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on shares of Umpqua from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Stephens raised shares of Umpqua from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Umpqua from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Umpqua from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.25.

In other news, Director Susan F. Stevens sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.69, for a total transaction of $200,280.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 35,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $584,350.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and retail brokerage services. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank, and Home Lending. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

